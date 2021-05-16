Alta Advisers Ltd Buys New Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Coupang comprises about 0.2% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $10,857,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $3,701,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,308,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $1,034,000.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.71. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

