Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alstom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Alstom has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

