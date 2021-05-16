Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,242.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.