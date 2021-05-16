Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

