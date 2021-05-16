Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,824,863.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,257,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,678,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $18,947,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

