All Sports Trading Up 67.8% This Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 49.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, All Sports has traded 67.8% higher against the dollar. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $51.09 million and approximately $48.66 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.01086431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

