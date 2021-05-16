Alexander Waislitz Purchases 65,000 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 65,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,350.00 ($18,107.14).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 56,049 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,859.11 ($15,613.65).

On Friday, April 30th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 23,951 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,340.89 ($6,672.06).

On Monday, April 26th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 130,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,350.00 ($36,678.57).

On Wednesday, April 28th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 21,551 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,404.89 ($6,003.49).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 130,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,700.00 ($36,214.29).

On Tuesday, April 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 78,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,030.00 ($21,450.00).

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 53,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,062.50 ($14,330.36).

On Friday, March 19th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 81,734 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,832.91 ($21,309.22).

On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 140,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,700.00 ($35,500.00).

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 70,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,850.00 ($17,750.00).

About Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

