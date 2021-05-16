Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Barclays lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.03.

Shares of ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $375,721,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

