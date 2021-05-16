Airbnb, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

