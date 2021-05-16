AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Trading 12.5% Higher

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)’s share price traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. 107,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 197,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, Citigroup raised AirAsia Group Berhad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get AirAsia Group Berhad alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides commercial air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirAsia Group Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.