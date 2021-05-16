Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Raised by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $45,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 630.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $301.05 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.52 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.78 and a 200-day moving average of $276.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

