Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.39 and traded as high as C$4.86. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.56, with a volume of 170,018 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on AIM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 40.11 and a current ratio of 40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.75 million and a P/E ratio of -25.19.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

