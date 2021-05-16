Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $17.65 million and $1.37 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,899.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.76 or 0.07707139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.90 or 0.02543786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.53 or 0.00645252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00202440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00812475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.25 or 0.00663098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.19 or 0.00575046 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

