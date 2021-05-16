Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 28,400 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust makes up about 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

BME traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. 23,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,193. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

