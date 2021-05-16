Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,632 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. 7,795,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,629,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

