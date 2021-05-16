Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPX. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,958.3% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,934. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

