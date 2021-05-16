Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,884,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.82. 24,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $48.56.

