Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $820,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 127,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 254,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,815. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

