Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

SAR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,461. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $277.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.