Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Declares Dividend of $7.09

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 7.0881 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPYY opened at $76.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.89. Agile Group has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Get Agile Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.