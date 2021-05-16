ageas SA/NV’s (AGESY) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGESY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $63.93 on Thursday. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

