Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Aflac posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.46. 2,273,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,050. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

