Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Affirm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.19). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $2,310,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 in the last three months.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.