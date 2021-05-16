Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Lowered to $16.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 101.51% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AEVA. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NYSE AEVA opened at $7.94 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

