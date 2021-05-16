AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $1,284,875.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,284,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,370.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $107.28 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.41.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

