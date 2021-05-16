AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,402 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $53.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

