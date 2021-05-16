AE Wealth Management LLC Has $197,000 Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Apollo Investment by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AINV opened at $14.57 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $950.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

