AE Wealth Management LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 51,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCPC opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.22 million, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

