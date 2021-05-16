AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

APTS stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $475.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

