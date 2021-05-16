Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Shares of ADVM opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

