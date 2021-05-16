Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Gap Up to $88.46

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $88.46, but opened at $93.36. Advanced Energy Industries shares last traded at $91.67, with a volume of 650 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.04.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

