AdEx Network (ADX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $131.31 million and $1.04 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $529.84 or 0.01092026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00063994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00113736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00063349 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,642,823 coins and its circulating supply is 119,500,347 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

