Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 353.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $777,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,818. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $95.87 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.