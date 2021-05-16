Acumen Capital Boosts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$52.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KBL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial lowered K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$45.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. K-Bro Linen has a 12-month low of C$24.00 and a 12-month high of C$47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.46 million and a P/E ratio of 125.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.30.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.