Acumen Capital Boosts Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Price Target to C$7.00

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWN opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.95. Crown Capital Partners has a 52 week low of C$3.14 and a 52 week high of C$5.49. The firm has a market cap of C$46.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42.

In other news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$59,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,365.53.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

