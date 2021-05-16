Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit’s (NASDAQ:ACBAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 17th. Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 6th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ ACBAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited Unit has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

