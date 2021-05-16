Abundance Wealth Counselors Reduces Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,947 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 74,571 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDLO opened at $46.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.92.

