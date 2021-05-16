Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. nCino accounts for about 1.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at $88,626,070.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

