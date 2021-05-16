Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $62,000 Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

BCC stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $512,154. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

