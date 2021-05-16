Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $236,000 in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.9% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

DRNA stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

