Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $162,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $126.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.15 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.