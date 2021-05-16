Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. M&T Bank makes up 2.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,481,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

