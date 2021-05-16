Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires Shares of 1,223 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.6% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,334.9% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $589.74 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $671.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

