Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGRN opened at $54.21 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49.

