A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

