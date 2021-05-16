A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after buying an additional 885,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,502 shares of company stock worth $11,067,791. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

