$985.99 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will report sales of $985.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $563.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,724 shares of company stock worth $20,223,698. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after purchasing an additional 677,698 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,715,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 5,473.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 262,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $63.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

