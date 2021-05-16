$94.05 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to announce sales of $94.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $394.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.26 million to $406.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $427.25 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $437.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. 2,047,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,697. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $1,545,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 112,015 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

