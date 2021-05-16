927 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $45.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

