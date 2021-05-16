$918.23 Million in Sales Expected for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $918.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $935.47 million and the lowest is $900.78 million. Colfax reported sales of $620.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFX. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of Colfax stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,124. Colfax has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -878.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Colfax by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

